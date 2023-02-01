Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Settlement reached for young teacher injured by driver's ill-timed lane change 

$1.075 million settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 1, 2023

A woman who suffered life-altering spinal injuries when a drunk driver struck her car reached a $1.075 million settlement prior to litigation, according to her attorney.

