Coverage on five policies stacked after insurer reverses initial coverage denial

$150,000 settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 2, 2023

A woman who sustained an ankle fracture in an accident caused by a hit and run driver on Missouri highway settled for $150,000 with her insurance carrier, according to her attorney.

