Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Florida could end unanimous jury requirement for executions

Florida could end unanimous jury requirement for executions

By: The Associated Press February 2, 2023

Florida could make it easier for juries to hand down the death penalty. Republicans encouraged by Gov. Ron DeSantis have introduced legislation making it easier to send convicts to death row by eliminating a unanimous jury requirement.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo