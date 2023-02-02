Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man gets settlement after bag of concrete lands on arm

Man gets settlement after bag of concrete lands on arm

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 2, 2023

A customer injured by a bag of concrete at a St. Charles-area home improvement store reached a $175,000 settlement, according to his attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo