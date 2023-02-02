Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Once on national sex offender registry, always on Missouri registry

Once on national sex offender registry, always on Missouri registry

By: Chloe Murdock February 2, 2023

The Missouri Supreme Court determined that someone who has been on the national sex offender registry must remain on the state’s registry for life.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo