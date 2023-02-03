Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Latitude adds Moorkamp to St. Louis office

Latitude adds Moorkamp to St. Louis office

By: Staff Report February 3, 2023

Amy Moorkamp has joined Latitude as director of legal recruiting and placement in the company’s St. Louis office.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo