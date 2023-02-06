Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
City law requiring notice of lawsuit prevails before high court

By: Chloe Murdock February 6, 2023

A man who fell off his bike while crossing a City of St. Charles bridge cannot revive his claims against the city because he failed to notify the city within 90 days of his injury, the Missouri Supreme Court determined.

