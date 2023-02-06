Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Yates named to Jefferson County bench

By: Staff Report February 6, 2023

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Carl W. Yates III as an associate circuit judge in Jefferson County.

