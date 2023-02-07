Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Alvin Wolff returns to own practice

Alvin Wolff returns to own practice

By: Staff Report February 7, 2023

Veteran trial attorney Alvin Wolff Jr. has returned to the practice that bears his and his father’s name.

Wolff had been senior trial lawyer at the St. Louis office of Morgan & Morgan since 2021. In an interview, he said he was returning to his own practice to concentrate on medical malpractice cases.

He previously had practiced at Wolff & Wolff, originally founded by his father, Alvin Wolff Sr., since earning his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1979.

Wolff’s son, Alex Wolff, remains with Morgan & Morgan, a personal injury firm with offices across the country.

