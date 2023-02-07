Kansas woman rear-ended with infant in back settles with drunken driver

A Kansas woman who was injured when she was hit by a drunken driver reached a $600,000 settlement with the at-fault driver, according to her attorneys.

Michael Yonke, David Smith and Chris Mann represented plaintiff Jennifer Rock. Their client, a heart transplant nurse, was stopped at a red light on her way home from work. The defendant, a 60-year-old man who was driving home after consuming drinks after work, crashed into the back of her car, pushing her into the car in front of her.

The plaintiff’s 13-month-old son was in a car seat in the back seat but was not injured. City of Shawnee Police determined the defendant was intoxicated. According to Yonke, the defendant blew a blood alcohol content of 0.117 and pleaded no contest to felony vehicular assault and was sentenced to probation with 30 days’ shock time.

The plaintiff suffered a deviated septum, which was surgically repaired, as well as a broken rib. She also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, for which she continues to treat with a psychiatrist.

Motor Vehicle Collision

Venue: Johnson County, Kansas, District Court

Case Number/Date: Confidential

Mediator: Larry Rute

Special Damages: past medical $30,000, future medical expenses $223,829, no lost wages

Plaintiff’s Experts: Marylin Hutchinson, Kansas City (psychological); Marcus Iszard, Overland Park, Kansas (toxicology); Cori Ingram, Basehor, Kansas (life care planning); Kurt V. Krueger, Prairie Village, Kansas (economist); Dr. Janet Dunn, Kansas City (treating psychiatrist); Julian Brown, Overland Park, Kansas (treating therapist); Valerie Wood, Kansas City (E.N.T.); Nick Shurmantine, Shawnee, Kansas (law enforcement)

Defendant’s Experts: Dr. Guillermo R. Ibarra, Overland Park, Kansas (psychiatrist); Dawn Cook, Las Vegas, Nevada (life care planning)

Caption: Jennifer Rock v. Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Michael Yonke, Yonke Law, Kansas City; David Smith, David R. Smith PC, Kansas City; Chris Mann, Mann Law Firm, Lenexa, Kansas

Defendant’s Attorney: Confidential