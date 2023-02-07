Two attorneys promoted to member at Lewis Rice

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report February 7, 2023

Kelly M. Gorman and Justin Ladendorf have been promoted to member status at Lewis Rice.

Gorman’s practice centers employee benefits and health care compliance, insurance law and general corporate matters as a corporate attorney.

Gorman earned her law degree from the University of Missouri in 2015.

Ladendorf is a defense litigator on behalf of creditors seeking recovery of property and payments and companies in employment matters. He also defends clients in disputes over claims including fraud and breach of contract.

Ladendorf earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 2015.

