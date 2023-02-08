Missouri Lawyers Awards 2023: Alan D. Pratzel

Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, retired, Supreme Court of Missouri

Enforcer. Educator. Fact finder. Alan Pratzel dedicated a substantial portion of his law career to helping attorneys, the public and law students understand and value legal ethics.

Pratzel’s work with Missouri’s attorney disciplinary system began in 1985 — while he was in private practice — when he began serving as the special representative for the state’s disciplinary committees in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

In 2007, he was appointed to lead the Supreme Court of Missouri’s Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, where he served until his retirement in 2022. During his final year there, he dealt with several notable cases, including Kim Gardner, the McCloskeys, Amy McGowan, and former judge Phil Prewitt.

Doing whatever is necessary to protect the public and the profession is the mission for Missouri’s attorney disciplinary system. “We came to realize that it takes both enforcement of the rules and education to carry out this mission,” Pratzel says. “Every day was interesting. On occasion, I felt like I was taking arrows from all sides.”

Pratzel’s office received between 1,700 to 2,200 complaints each year and investigated

700 to 900 complaints annually. The largest number of complaints brought before the Court involved lawyers who mishandled their clients’ money.

No tax dollars are used to fund the attorney disciplinary system, which is separate and distinct from The Missouri Bar. Funding comes from a portion of the annual enrollment fee each attorney is required to pay to the Missouri Supreme Court.

“Diligence and communication are always at the top of the list of complaints,” Pratzel says. “Some attorneys need help in doing the business of the law.” Diversion agreements were a great tool for Pratzel and his team in appropriate cases. This involves monitoring a lawyer for a year or two and helping them get back on course.

“Data shows that in 70 percent of the cases where diversion agreements were successfully completed, we didn’t hear from those lawyers again,” he says. “For more serious violations, we had to take appropriate actions. Sometimes, our only option was to file charges and seek discipline from the Court. Our goal was always to get lawyers back on track and protect the public.”

During the 15 years he served in this office, Pratzel drove more than 600,000 miles as he traveled to all corners of the state to meet with citizens, talk with lawyers and law firms, and give presentations about the disciplinary system. He managed a full-time staff of more than 20 plus more than 100 paid and volunteer staff members serving on regional committees throughout the state. For many years, he taught courses on legal ethics at Washington University School of Law, where he earned his JD, and at the University of Missouri School of Law.

“Follow a path where you’re doing what you enjoy doing and what you want to do every day,” Pratzel says. “Money issues and success will fall in place. The Chief Counsel job turned out that way for me. I felt comfortable doing it, and I loved going to work every day.”

Missouri Lawyers Awards 2023