Missouri Lawyers Awards 2023: John G. Schultz

Founding Member, Franke Schultz & Mullen, PC, St. Louis

Serving as lead trial counsel for more than 170 jury trials in six states prepared John Schultz for one of the most challenging cases of his career. In 2021, he was retained by the insurance carrier for Agape Boarding School to handle abuse cases filed against the school. In 2022, when the State of Missouri v. Agape Baptist Church, d/b/a Agape Boarding School injunction was filed in the Missouri 28th Judicial Circuit Court, he continued his representation of the school.

“I’ve had the unique experience of defending a number of boarding schools and residential treatment centers in southwest Missouri,” Schultz says. “I had been aware of the Agape Boarding School for about 10 years.”

Schultz specializes in representing companies and institutions whose reputation and future are dependent on a successful resolution of the litigation. In recent years, insurance carriers often call on him to step in a try a difficult case. He has an impressive record of favorable verdicts in cases tried in hostile venues with inflammatory evidence adverse to the defendant.

“In the State v. Agape case, we asked for Agape’s day in court, to have our injunction heard,” Schultz says. “We came back two weeks later, ready for trial. The Attorney General dismissed the injunction, and then refiled to get a new judge. The case has been tied up in procedural matters. The school remains open, and the boys are being safely cared for and educated.” (Editor’s note: The Agape Boarding School permanently closed its doors Jan. 20, 2023.)

One of Schultz’s greatest challenges in this case is trying to counter what’s being reported in the media. “The extensive media coverage depicts Agape Boarding School in a very negative light,” he says. “As a result, enrollment has dropped significantly. We’re trying to defend the school and keep it open while these negative articles are being written. We haven’t had a chance to present our evidence yet [as of January 5, 2023]. We want to have a fair hearing where both sides can present evidence.”

One of Schultz’s nominators for this award said: “I’ve never met anyone who works as hard as John does. And he manages to keep a positive outlook and remain humble. He continues to set a shining example for any attorney he works with.”

One of his favorite moments as an attorney was when another lawyer called and asked Schultz to represent them. For Schultz, that was the ultimate compliment.

“After 35 years of practicing law, I’m most proud of the different lawyers who have worked for me and then gone on to achieve success, either in our firm or in other firms,’ Schultz says. “I love mentoring young lawyers.”

