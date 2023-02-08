Missouri Lawyers Awards 2023: Mark Pedroli

Managing Attorney, Pedroli Law, LLC, Clayton, Missouri

In 2014, Mark Pedroli founded his own firm. In 2016, he won his first Missouri Supreme Court case, creating new tort law protecting electronic data. In 2018, he founded the Sunshine and Government Accountability Project. Since then, he has handled several nationally known lawsuits against the governor of Missouri, other state government entities and the City of St. Louis.

“The government is usually a party in my cases,” Pedroli says. “We file lawsuits all the time to get records from government entities and open record requests as they pertain to civil rights cases.”

In 2022, Pedroli received two important rulings in cases he had filed.

A state judge held that U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, while acting as the Missouri attorney general, intentionally withheld government communications to avoid damage to his 2018 Senate campaign. Hawley was ordered to pay $12,000 in civil penalties for violating the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Missouri Court of Appeals ruled that former Gov. Eric Greitens didn’t violate open records laws by using Confide, a message-deleting app to chat with his staff. This case captured national media attention because of the issues involving government officials’ being able to destroy records of their communications. It was also the subject of several law review articles throughout the country.

Pedroli continues to lead the field when government needs to be held responsible. He has filed various other lawsuits against government entities, including the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for hiding their communications off government servers; the Missouri House of Representatives for violating the provisions of “Clean Missouri”; St. Louis County for hiding public records; civil rights violations that resulted in serious injury and death; and innocent third parties injured in unnecessary and dangerous high speed police chases

“One of my favorite moments as an attorney was winning a Supreme Court case in the State of Arkansas,” Pedroli says. “It made new law on the issue of conversion and modernized the interpretation of the law to cover data as intellectual property and digital property. This is now one of the most progressive laws in our country.”

As he was growing up, Pedroli lived overseas and attended high school in Hong Kong. He speaks Malay and Mandarin Chinese in addition to English. As an adult, he had an import-export business and learned a lot about negotiating as he worked in South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Japan.

“I’ve lived in countries that don’t have the freedoms we have in the United States,” he says. “I gained a whole new respect for the U.S. constitution and our rights as citizens. Most of those governments couldn’t even imagine what I’m doing today in my career.”

