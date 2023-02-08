Missouri Lawyers Awards 2023: Nick Smart

Shareholder, Strong-Garner-Bauer

It’s been a nice year for Nick Smart on a professional level.

His firm, Strong-Garner-Bauer did well, even winning a million-and-a-half-dollar verdict in Greene County on a product liability claim over a trolley bike.

But the highlight of Smart’s year came with the case of Kim Presley who had been accused of theft.

“It has really been the most rewarding work that I’ve had the opportunity to do just for the fact that we were really able to do something that changed this woman’s life,” said Smart, a 36-year-old Marionville native. “I feel confident that, had it remained with the public defender’s office, they simply wouldn’t have had the time to do the depositions, to put the expense into it, to hire experts, to look at all of the documents and the paperwork to figure out that there really was no evidence of money missing.”

The case against Presley was dismissed by the judge at the close of the prosecution’s evidence.

It was a meaningful victory for the attorney who actually started his professional life as a CPA before graduating from UMKC.

“I didn’t feel strongly about that as a long-term career,” he said of accounting. “I had a few friends that were going to law school, so I decided to take the leap.”

He’s been at Strong-Garner-Bauer ever since. He began at the firm as a clerk and started work as a practicing attorney in 2012, making partner five years later.

Smart has always done some form of personal injury work, but he said that product liability has become an increasing focus.

“I think it gets back to having the opportunity to counsel people who are going through what is oftentimes the most difficult challenge or obstacle they’ve faced in their life,” he said. “Whether it is having suffered their most catastrophic injury or having lost a loved one, I get to work with them and see them through this process and give them some hope.”

That can be a tough road for some clients to walk and it is Smart’s experience which helps guide them.

“Typically, they haven’t been through anything like this before so getting to walk them through this and help see it through to the other side.”

The Presley matter saw Smart walking through something he’d never been through before, having never handled a criminal case. Initially, he thought he might get her a plea deal but, as he looked at the evidence with fellow firm attorney Jacob Lewis, his perspective changed.

“We very quickly learned that what Kim was telling us was exactly true and there was not any evidence at all that she’d taken money,” he said. “There just wasn’t the evidence that our client had done anything.”

Missouri Lawyers Awards 2023