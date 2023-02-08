Missouri Lawyers Awards 2023: Paul Venker

Senior counsel, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Paul Venker feels that people often don’t know enough about enslaved individuals who fought for their freedom through the American legal system.

“That’s kind of the sad part of it, right?” said the 67-year-old attorney. “It should be part of our education.”

For the past several years, Venker has worked with St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason to bring that educational component to life as part of the Freedom Suits Memorial which was unveiled near the civil courts building in St. Louis this year.

While many know of Dred Scott’s infamous defeat by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case with strong ties to the Gateway City, most remain unaware of the hundreds of other similar suits which also sought liberation through the courts. A number of these records came to the attention of Mason who spearheaded the effort. Meanwhile, Venker chaired the steering committee that has helped make the memorial a reality.

“They really had more than just the normal odds stacked against them,” Venker said of the plaintiffs. “They could and did suffer physical retribution, family separation. Whether they won or lost those cases, there could be implications for their family even if they got free from the litigation.”

Looking at legal connections from the past comes naturally for Venker, a native St. Louisan and one-time ancient history major who went on to graduate from law school at Mizzou and clerk at the state Supreme Court before working at Monsanto, Armstrong Teasdale and the forerunner of Sandberg Phoenix.

In 2001, he was a founding member of Williams Venker Sanders. The firm merged with Baker Sterchi about five years ago.

Since 2015, Venker has helped in efforts to raise nearly a million dollars for the Freedom Suits effort and now serves as president of a 501c3 foundation based on it.

Unveiled to national media attention in conjunction with the new federal holiday of Juneteenth, the 14-foot bronze structure was created by artist Preston Jackson and features a granite base listing the names of plaintiffs.

Venker calls them “change agents” though he says they did not think of themselves in that way.

“The U.S. Supreme Court in that horrible opinion involving Dred Scott in 1857 basically was afraid of change that these plaintiffs were trying to bring about which was to have themselves be seen as human beings and not property,” he said.

He called the effort one of the highlights of his legal career and personal life.

“I think we can change more hearts and minds on this issue for a better society,” he noted.

