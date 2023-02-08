St. Louis firm promotes 2, hires 3

Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O’Keefe have promoted two attorneys to partner in addition to three hires in the last year.

Katherine E. Henry and Craig H. Smith have been promoted to partner at the firm.

Henry has practiced at the firm since 2015. Her practice centers on family law, business transactions and disputes, civil litigation and appeals as well as local government, real estate and construction matters.

She earned her law degree from Saint Louis University in 2013.

Smith has run a litigation practice at the firm since 2021. Before joining the firm, he served as an assistant prosecutor in St. Louis County.

Smith earned his law degree from Brigham Young University in 2013.

Kathryn E. Voorhees also joined the firm as a partner. Voorhees is a small business and franchise attorney who has been practicing for at least 27 years in St. Louis.

Valerie De Wandel and Amanda L. Raddin are two associates who have joined the firm.

