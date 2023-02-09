Commentary: Overview of Reassessment and the Appeal Process before the State Tax Commission Administrative Tribunal

By Amy S. Westermann, STC Chief Counsel

Historically, Americans have acknowledged our nation was founded in part on the principle that the governed have a fundamental right to challenge, through due process, the actions of those who govern. Missourians continue to exercise that right by filing an average of over 14,000 appeals each reassessment cycle with the State Tax Commission of Missouri challenging the valuation and assessment of their property.

The STC is a Constitutionally-created administrative agency authorized and directed by Chapters 137, 138, and 536 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri. Chapter 138 specifically charges the STC with the duty to equalize and review property tax assessments across the state. The STC’s Legal Section is the quasi-judicial administrative tribunal within the agency consisting of the Chief Counsel and Senior Hearing Officers, who function as administrative law judges and preside over appeals from filing to final disposition by the STC.

Jan. 1, 2023, marked the beginning of Missouri’s biennial reassessment cycle for ad valorem taxation of real property and personal property in Missouri. Real property is valued every odd year; personal property is valued annually. Taxable property falls into statutorily-defined classifications of real property and tangible personal property. Real property is further defined into the subclasses of residential, commercial, and agricultural real property. Personal property is further defined into subclasses of business personal property and particular items of personal property, such as livestock or motor vehicles.

Ad valorem property taxes are the taxes Missourians pay to their local county collectors by Dec. 31 every year, which are then distributed to local taxing districts, such as school districts, fire and ambulance districts, and library districts, to support the provision of local services. Local taxing districts determine the amounts of their respective levies, also known as tax rates. Local county assessors have the duty to value the property within their counties and to inform the property owners of the value and the resulting assessment, determined by multiplying the property’s market value by the statutorily-required percentage. The local county collector calculates the taxes by applying the tax rate set by the local taxing districts to the assessed value of property.

Assessors inform property owners of the valuation placed on property typically in May or June. If a property owner disagrees with the valuation, the owner may file an appeal with the local county board of equalization. The deadline for filing appeals with the BOE is the second Monday in July. Generally, the BOE meets in July and August to hear appeals and to issue decisions either upholding or reducing the assessor’s valuation. If the owner disagrees with the BOE decision, the owner may file an appeal with the STC. Notably, the assessor does not have the right to appeal a BOE decision.

Generally, appeals before the STC are litigation and are administered accordingly pursuant to the relevant statutes, case law, the Code of State Regulations, and the Missouri Supreme Court Rules of Civil Procedure. Specifically, appeals to the STC must be filed within 30 days of the date of the BOE decision or September 30 of the tax year at issue, whichever occurs later. Appeals can be filed online through the STC’s website, by email, or by U.S. Mail. Missouri courts have held that the STC’s jurisdiction is derivative of the BOE’s jurisdiction over an appeal, so the BOE’s decision letter also must be filed to establish the STC’s authority to hear the appeal. Every appeal is reviewed for timeliness, inclusion of the BOE decision letter, and other indicators that validate the appeal. For example, where the property is owned by a legal entity, such as a LLC or corporation, Missouri law requires an attorney to file and to represent the appeal. Appeals that are untimely, do not establish STC jurisdiction, or lack representation by an attorney where one is necessary are not accepted. County assessors and collectors are then notified of appeals originating in their counties through a formal Notice of Appeal document. The property owner is designated as the “Complainant” while the county assessor is designated as the “Respondent.”

Appeals are assigned to the STC’s Senior Hearing Officers. Occasionally, the Chief Counsel presides over complex litigation involving property owned by public utilities or cases that have been remanded from the courts. The Chief Counsel and the Senior Hearing Officers are experienced attorneys and judges with additional training in tax law matters. Collectively, the members of the STC Legal Section have approximately 80 years of combined litigation, judicial, and administrative tribunal experience.

The Chief Counsel and Senior Hearing Officers issue scheduling orders to the parties, which establish dates for prehearing conferences, discovery schedules, and an evidentiary hearing. For efficient administration and to eliminate surprises that can lead to unnecessarily long and convoluted evidentiary hearings, the parties exchange and file their evidence during the discovery phase. Rulings on motions and discovery disputes are issued as required during the course of litigation, and the rules of evidence apply. Substantive and procedural actions of the tribunal are documented and transmitted through orders to keep a clean record and to protect against ex parte communication with the tribunal. Evidentiary hearings are conducted in the same manner as bench trials in circuit court. Following the close of evidence in any appeal, the presiding officer takes the case under advisement. Later, the presiding officer issues a formal Decision and Order with findings of fact and conclusions of law and ruling on the appeal.

Within 30 days of the presiding officer’s Decision and Order, either the Complainant or the Respondent may file an application for review of the Decision and Order with the STC. Once the Commission issues a final order following an application for review, either party has 30 days from the date of the order to file a petition for judicial review in the circuit court of the county where the appeal originated.

Additional information about the appeal process before the STC Legal Section and detailed educational resources about the reassessment cycle are available on the STC website at stc.mo.gov.