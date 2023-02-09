Legal Limelight: Andrew Bailey

On Jan. 3, Andrew Bailey leapt from being the top lawyer for Missouri’s governor to being the top lawyer for the state of Missouri.

Bailey, previously general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson, was appointed by the governor to succeed Eric Schmitt as Missouri’s attorney general following Schmitt’s election last year to the U.S. Senate.

Bailey had joined the governor’s office as deputy general counsel in 2019 and became general counsel in 2021. Bailey’s work included clearing more than 2,000 clemency applications and making more than 100 judicial appointments.

He also previously was general counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections, an assistant prosecuting attorney and juvenile officer in Warren County and an assistant attorney general.

After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri, Bailey joined the U.S. Army as an officer and was deployed twice in Iraq. He enrolled at the University of Missouri School of Law after his deployment and earned his law degree in 2013.

As attorney general, Bailey serves as the chief legal officer of the state of Missouri. His office’s duties include providing legal advice to state agencies, defending the validity of state laws, seeking to uphold local criminal convictions and enforcing consumer protection and environmental laws.

Bailey is expected to finish Schmitt’s term, which ends in early 2025. He has already indicated that he will run for election next year for a four-year term of his own.

1.) When did you decide to become an attorney and why?

My Grandfather worked in law enforcement and would take me to court to watch trials and hearings when I was a young child. That experience caused me to want to pursue a career as an attorney. When I began my undergraduate studies, I knew I eventually wanted to pursue my goal of attending law school but when September 11, 2001 happened, my plans changed and I deferred my legal studies in order to serve in the United States Army and fight in the War on Terror.

2.) What is the best part of your practice?

Getting to represent the people of the State of Missouri is far and away the best part of my practice. It is a privilege and a responsibility and motivates me to work harder and be constantly looking at ways to improve. I get to lead a team of dedicated professionals who share my love for the Constitution, the rule of law, and the people of this State and that is an incredibly rewarding experience.

3.) What advice do you have for young lawyers?

Read the statute. I firmly believe that attorneys should have a legal authority that they can point to for everything they say in court, so have a statute ready when you draw an objection. Make sure you understand the statute that forms the basis of your case or claim. In law school, we learn the law through the case law method and often lose sight of the fact that we have a breadth and depth of statutory law that guides us in modern practice.

4.) What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

My family is extremely important to me and I enjoy nothing more than spending time with my children. My children are young so we spend a lot of time playing outside and watching movies and sports together. I really value every moment I get to spend with them.

5.) What has been your favorite moment as an attorney?

It is really hard to distill my career down to a singular moment in time but I felt like the work I did as a prosecutor was extremely important to public safety. My favorite moments were when we were able to obtain justice for victims of a crime. Victims do not chose to become a part of the legal process and respecting their voices and finding justice for them meant a lot to me.