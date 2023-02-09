Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District Digest: Feb. 9, 2023

Appellate Practice

Jurisdiction

Stop Work Order

Timeliness

Where a subdivision developer brought a third appeal arising from its petition for writ of certiorari against a county planning commission in a dispute arising from a stop work order, the appeal was filed 39 days after the issuance of the 2022 order and was untimely, which necessitated a dismissal.

Appeal is dismissed.

Emerald Pointe, LLC v. Taney County Planning Commission (MLW No. 79408/Case No. SD37630 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Taney County, Johnson, J. (Vincent Francis O’Flaherty and Lauren Elizabeth Borgo McCluskey, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Patricia Ann Keck, Springfield, and Samuel Clayton Peck, Marshfield, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Criminal Law

Child Molestation

Prior Convictions

Propensity Evidence

Where a defendant appealed from his convictions in a child molestation case, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in allowing the admission of a certified copy of the defendant’s prior domestic assault conviction where his credibility was directly at issue and he had denied any recollection of the conviction, and the court also did not err in admitting propensity evidence or text messages between the defendant and victim since the defendant did not establish prejudice, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Hansen (MLW No. 79409/Case No. SD37423 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, McDonald County, LePage, J.

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Post-Conviction Relief

Effectiveness Of Counsel

Guilty Plea

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, the motion court did not clearly err in determining that the defendant’s guilty plea was knowing and voluntary, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Moreland v. State (MLW No. 79410/Case No. SD37482 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Phelps County, Hickle, J. (Christian Lehmberg, Columbia, for appellant) (Kelsey Elisabeth McGee, Jefferson City, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Speedy Trial

Closing Argument

Prosecutorial Misconduct

Where a defendant challenged his convictions as a prior and persistent offender in a child neglect case, the defendant’s speedy trial claim failed because the presumption of prejudice resulting from the length of the delay was outweighed, and the state’s closing argument was supported by the record and was not prosecutorial misconduct, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Estes (MLW No. 79407/Case No. SD37368 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Dunklin County, Mayer, J. (Christian Lehmberg, Columbia; W. Rance Butler, Dexter; and Justin Arentsen, Kennett; for appellant) (Karen Louise Kramer, Jefferson City, and Nicholas Dave Jain, Kennett, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Waiver Of Counsel

Statutory Requirements

Where a defendant appealed from a trial court judgment finding him guilty of three misdemeanors and one infraction after he represented himself at a bench trial, the judgment is reversed and remanded in part because the written waiver of counsel did not strictly comply with the statutory requirements and the hearing on the waiver was not held on the record.

Judgment is reversed and remanded in part; affirmed in part.

State v. Cox (MLW No. 79404/Case No. SD37513 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Sheffield, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Scott County, Horack, J. (Katherine Patricia Curry, Columbia, and Jacob Andrew Zimmerman, St. Louis, for appellant) (Michael Raymond Brownlee, Jackson, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Domestic Relations

Parental Rights

Termination

Best Interests

Where a father challenged the termination of his parental rights, the father could not sustain his burden to show that the trial court’s best interests finding was clearly against the logic of the circumstances and was so arbitrary and unreasonable as to shock the conscience of the court.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of Z.S.C. and H.E.C. v. J.E. (MLW No. 79405/Case No. SD37583 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J.

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Probate

Antenuptial Agreement

Standing

Where appellant, as personal representative for decedent’s estate, challenged a judgment that under the terms of the couple’s antenuptial agreement the decedent waived her right to inherit a certain piece of real estate, the appellant’s challenge to the respondents’ standing was without merit and is denied.

Judgment is affirmed.

Svec v. Brooks (MLW No. 79406/Case No. SD37438 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Camden County, Gilley, J. (Jeffrey Eugene Green, Osage Beach, for appellant) (Holly Ann Clouse and Nicholas Austin Fax, Springfield, and Andrew Jeffrey Rehmer, Sunrise Beach, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Workers’ Compensation

Permanent And Total Disability

Injury By Accident

Where employer challenged a final award of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission finding that claimant was permanently and totally disabled from an injury by accident in isolation, the commission did not legally err in ruling that the claimant’s unusual strain produced objective symptoms of injury at the time, so the award is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

Harper v. Springfield Rehab and Health Care Center (MLW No. 79411/Case No. SD37268 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Kevin McFarland Leahy, St. Louis, for appellant) (Randy Charles Alberhasky and Skyler Eugene Burks, Springfield, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)