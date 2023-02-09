Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Digest: Feb. 9, 2023

Civil Practice

Leave To Amend

Dismissal With Prejudice

Where appellant challenged a judgment granting a motion to dismiss his petition, which challenged Missouri statutes and an executive health order that required mask-wearing in certain public places in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by denying the appellant’s motion to amend because the addition of a request for nominal damages was only included as a strategy for litigation, and the dismissal of the petition with prejudice was proper because it was not an abuse of discretion for the court to find failure to state a claim.

Judgment is affirmed.

Clark v. Shaffer (MLW No. 79413/Case No. WD85589 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Phillips, J. (Eric S. Clark, pro se) (Mark Alan Olthoff and Joshua Neal Haner, Kansas City, MO for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Criminal Law

DWI

Chronic Offender

Sufficiency Of Evidence

Where defendant challenged a judgment convicting him of charges that included driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, the evidence was insufficient to establish that three of his four prior convictions qualified as intoxication-related offenses, so the judgment is affirmed in part and reversed and remanded in part.

Judgment is affirmed in part; reversed and remanded with instructions.

State v. Nowicki (MLW No. 79416/Case No. WD84851 – 23 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Saline County, Harvey, J. (Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for respondent) (Samuel E. Buffaloe, Columbia, for appellant).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Negligence

Detainee Action

Official Immunity

Sovereign Immunity

Where a woman who suffered a cardiac event as a pretrial detainee brought negligence claims against the county and correctional officers, the appellant did not show that genuine issues of material fact remained in dispute to preclude summary judgment in favor of the individual defendants on the issue of official immunity, and she also failed to establish the existence of such a dispute to preclude summary judgment in favor of the county based on sovereign immunity.

Judgment is affirmed.

Cox v. Callaway County Sheriff’s Department (MLW No. 79415/Case No. WD85350 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Martin, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Callaway County, Jacobs, J. (Anthony Graceson Laramore, St. Louis, for appellant) (Ryan James McDaniels, Jefferson City, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Torts

Student Abuse

Sovereign Immunity

Insurance Coverage

Where a student who was allegedly sexually abused by another student brought tort claims against the school district, the school district did not waive its sovereign immunity by obtaining insurance coverage, so the preliminary writ is made permanent.

Preliminary writ made permanent.

State ex rel. School District of Kansas City 33 v. Zhang (MLW No. 79412/Case No. WD85738 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ardini Jr., J.) Original proceeding in prohibition (Tyson H. Ketchum, Kansas City, MO for relator) (Nickolas C. Templin, Kansas City, MO for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)

Unemployment Compensation

Application For Review

Timeliness

Where a claimant challenged the dismissal of her application for review of a decision of the Appeals Tribunal in an unemployment security case, the dismissal order did not identify an actual decision of the tribunal and related application, so the matter is remanded to the commission to address the issue of timeliness.

Remanded.

Dewes v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 79414/Case No. WD85578 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Mary Dewes, pro se) (Bart Matanic, Jefferson City, for respondent).

file.jsp (mo.gov)