Missouri Lawyers Media hosts Missouri Lawyers Awards

More than 250 members of the Missouri legal community gathered at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis Feb. 9 for the annual Missouri Lawyers Awards. The awards recognize lawyers who made an impact in the year just completed, including the winners of the top verdicts, influential appellate advocates and champions, law firm leaders and the Lawyer of the Year.

Joan Swartz of the Law Offices of Joan M. Swartz is the 2023 Lawyer of the Year. Swartz notched a couple of significant legal victories in 2022 and helped clarify the state of employment discrimination law in Missouri.

Nominations for these awards were submitted from across the state and from a wealth of resources. In selecting the honorees, Missouri Lawyers Media witnessed the ripple effect of their work as well. In addition to the profession, these lawyers make a commitment to their communities.

Missouri Lawyers Media is proud to be a part of this recognition and grateful to those honored this year.