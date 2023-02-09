Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Top Verdicts & Settlements 2022: Defense wins

By: Staff Report February 9, 2023

NOTE: Defense wins include jury- or judge-tried cases that resulted in a victory for the defense. Also counted are cases in which the plaintiffs’ award was far less than what was sought or was significantly reduced by comparative fault. Cases are listed in chronological order.

 

Demand  Offer  Claimed Damages Jury Request Award to Plaintiff Award to Defense Date Venue Type of Action Caption Defense Attorneys
$350,000 $0 $1,000,000 $0 1/7/2022 Jasper County Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death Sofia v. Dodson Jared Robertson and Kristen O’Neal, Malkmus Law Firm, Springfield
$3,910,455 $2,318,495 $0 2/7/2022 Greene County Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death Wendt v. CoxHealth Randy R. Cowherd and Catherine Reade, Haden, Cowherd & Bullock, Springfield
$5,000,000 $0 2/16/2022 Greene County Defamation Cherry v. Edwards Bryan O. Wade and Ginger K. Gooch, Husch Blackwell, Springfield
$6,000,000 $0 2/23/2022 Webster County Personal Injury K.I.L. v. Kastning Irene J. Marusic, HeplerBroom, St. Louis
$1,000,000 $8,087,397 $0 3/22/2022 Clay County Insurance Rasmussen v. Illinois Casualty Company T. Michael Ward and Taylor Connolly, Brown & James, St. Louis
$6,500,000 $1 3/22/2022 U.S., Western District of Missouri Civil Rights Riggs v. Gibbs Diane Peters and Nicolas Taulbee, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Kansas City
$25,000 $7,000,000 $0 4/7/2022 St. Louis County Wrongful Death Scales v. Whitaker  Ellen Brooke and Katherine Smith, Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion, St. Louis
$34,000,000 $0 4/12/2022 St. Louis County Product Liability Vernon v. Safariland LLC Michelle Corrigan Erikson and Renee Henson, Stinson, St. Louis
$3,000,000 $0 5/11/2022 St. Louis County Medical Malpractice Brown v. Christian Hospital Northeast-Northwest Terry O’Toole Jr. and Brandy Simpson, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, St. Louis
$170,000 – $280,000 $2,531,388 5/13/2022 St. Louis County Eminent Domain City of Brentwood v. TMD Property I LLC Jerry Carmody and Lindsey Leible Combs, Carmody MacDonald, St. Louis
$20,000,000 $2,100,000 $10,000,000 $0 5/23/2022 St. Louis County Premises Liability Gion v. Southfield Apartments LP David Bub and Jeff Lester, Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann, St. Louis
$11,000,000 – $12,000,000 $18,000,000 $0 5/24/2022 Cass County Product Liability, Wrongful Death Admire v. Kaspar Ranch Hand Equipment LLC Jonathan Barton and Megan Oliver, Stanton | Barton, St. Louis
$160,000,000 $0 6/9/2022 Jackson County Product Liability Shelton v. Monsanto Company Robert Adams and Jason Zager, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Kansas City; Timothy J. Hasken, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, St. Louis
$1,000,000 $350,000 $13,886,299 $0 6/23/2022 St. Louis County Medical Malpractice Huett v. Branson Randall Bauman and Rachel Schafer, Eckenrode-Maupin, St. Louis
$4,000,000 – $2,000,000 $1,547,015 $0 6/29/2022 Jackson County Medical Malpractice ZR v. Dattel John Hicks and Emily Tung, Norris Keplinger Hicks & Welder, Leawood, Kansas
$3,600,000 $0 7/18/2022 Jasper County Medical Malpractice Marshall v. Gateway Emergency Physicians LLP Mandy J. Kamykowski and Erin N. Pfirrman, Kamykowski & Taylor, St. Louis
$1,200,000 $105,000 $3,100,000 $50,000 7/29/2022 St. Louis City Motor Vehicle Collision Fennessey v. Meramec Valley R-3 School District Joshua Engelbart, Buckley & Buckley, St. Louis
$3,000,000 – $2,700,000 $25,000 $5,553,000 $0 8/9/2022 Buchanan County Insurance Knapp v. Livengood Destiny L. Bounds and Isaac Straub, Kutak Rock, Kansas City
$33,000,000 $0 9/1/2022 St. Louis County Product Liability Alesi et al. v. Monsanto Company Booker Shaw, Thompson Coburn, St. Louis; Erik Hansell and Kate Dickenson, Husch Blackwell, The Link (St. Louis)
$1,000,000 $100,000 $925,000 $0 9/29/2022 Laclede County Motor Vehicle Collision Riley v. Matos John Franke, Franke Schultz & Mullen, Kansas City
$1,000,000 $2,000,000 $0 11/4/2022 St. Louis County Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death Thornton v. Tague Randall Bauman and Lisa Howe, Eckenrode-Maupin, St. Louis
$2,000,000 $0 $19,749,000 $0 11/7/2022 St. Louis County Medical Malpractice Adcox v. Orthopedic Associates LLC Justin Hardin and Philip Willman, Brown & James, St. Louis
$390,000 $225,000 $1,171,243 $7,000 11/10/2022 Lafayette County Motor Vehicle Collision Callaway v. Bermudez David Buchanan and Taylor Connolly, Brown & James, Kansas City
$2,000,000 $750,000 $0 11/18/2022 St. Francois County Medical Malpractice Smith v. Harvey Brian Burge and Stacey Dowd, Sanders Warren & Russel, Overland Park, Kansas
$2,900,000 $0 12/2/2022 U.S., Western District of Missouri Business/Commercial Tumey v. Mycroft AI Inc. David L. Marcus, Bartle + Marcus, Kansas City; Robert A. Horn and Andrea S. McMurtry, Horn Aylward & Bandy, Kansas City
$750,000 $115,000 $1,800,000 $0   12/16/2022 St. Louis County Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death Fitter v. Delmar Gardens North Operating LLC Gregory Minana and Tanya Maerz, Husch Blackwell, St. Louis

