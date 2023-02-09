Top Verdicts & Settlements 2022: Defense wins

NOTE: Defense wins include jury- or judge-tried cases that resulted in a victory for the defense. Also counted are cases in which the plaintiffs’ award was far less than what was sought or was significantly reduced by comparative fault. Cases are listed in chronological order.
|Demand
|Offer
|Claimed Damages
|Jury Request
|Award to Plaintiff
|Award to Defense
|Date
|Venue
|Type of Action
|Caption
|Defense Attorneys
|$350,000
|$0
|$1,000,000
|$0
|1/7/2022
|Jasper County
|Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death
|Sofia v. Dodson
|Jared Robertson and Kristen O’Neal, Malkmus Law Firm, Springfield
|$3,910,455
|$2,318,495
|$0
|2/7/2022
|Greene County
|Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death
|Wendt v. CoxHealth
|Randy R. Cowherd and Catherine Reade, Haden, Cowherd & Bullock, Springfield
|$5,000,000
|$0
|2/16/2022
|Greene County
|Defamation
|Cherry v. Edwards
|Bryan O. Wade and Ginger K. Gooch, Husch Blackwell, Springfield
|$6,000,000
|$0
|2/23/2022
|Webster County
|Personal Injury
|K.I.L. v. Kastning
|Irene J. Marusic, HeplerBroom, St. Louis
|$1,000,000
|$8,087,397
|$0
|3/22/2022
|Clay County
|Insurance
|Rasmussen v. Illinois Casualty Company
|T. Michael Ward and Taylor Connolly, Brown & James, St. Louis
|$6,500,000
|$1
|3/22/2022
|U.S., Western District of Missouri
|Civil Rights
|Riggs v. Gibbs
|Diane Peters and Nicolas Taulbee, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Kansas City
|$25,000
|$7,000,000
|$0
|4/7/2022
|St. Louis County
|Wrongful Death
|Scales v. Whitaker
|Ellen Brooke and Katherine Smith, Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion, St. Louis
|$34,000,000
|$0
|4/12/2022
|St. Louis County
|Product Liability
|Vernon v. Safariland LLC
|Michelle Corrigan Erikson and Renee Henson, Stinson, St. Louis
|$3,000,000
|$0
|5/11/2022
|St. Louis County
|Medical Malpractice
|Brown v. Christian Hospital Northeast-Northwest
|Terry O’Toole Jr. and Brandy Simpson, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, St. Louis
|$170,000 – $280,000
|$2,531,388
|5/13/2022
|St. Louis County
|Eminent Domain
|City of Brentwood v. TMD Property I LLC
|Jerry Carmody and Lindsey Leible Combs, Carmody MacDonald, St. Louis
|$20,000,000
|$2,100,000
|$10,000,000
|$0
|5/23/2022
|St. Louis County
|Premises Liability
|Gion v. Southfield Apartments LP
|David Bub and Jeff Lester, Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann, St. Louis
|$11,000,000 – $12,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$0
|5/24/2022
|Cass County
|Product Liability, Wrongful Death
|Admire v. Kaspar Ranch Hand Equipment LLC
|Jonathan Barton and Megan Oliver, Stanton | Barton, St. Louis
|$160,000,000
|$0
|6/9/2022
|Jackson County
|Product Liability
|Shelton v. Monsanto Company
|Robert Adams and Jason Zager, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Kansas City; Timothy J. Hasken, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, St. Louis
|$1,000,000
|$350,000
|$13,886,299
|$0
|6/23/2022
|St. Louis County
|Medical Malpractice
|Huett v. Branson
|Randall Bauman and Rachel Schafer, Eckenrode-Maupin, St. Louis
|$4,000,000 – $2,000,000
|$1,547,015
|$0
|6/29/2022
|Jackson County
|Medical Malpractice
|ZR v. Dattel
|John Hicks and Emily Tung, Norris Keplinger Hicks & Welder, Leawood, Kansas
|$3,600,000
|$0
|7/18/2022
|Jasper County
|Medical Malpractice
|Marshall v. Gateway Emergency Physicians LLP
|Mandy J. Kamykowski and Erin N. Pfirrman, Kamykowski & Taylor, St. Louis
|$1,200,000
|$105,000
|$3,100,000
|$50,000
|7/29/2022
|St. Louis City
|Motor Vehicle Collision
|Fennessey v. Meramec Valley R-3 School District
|Joshua Engelbart, Buckley & Buckley, St. Louis
|$3,000,000 – $2,700,000
|$25,000
|$5,553,000
|$0
|8/9/2022
|Buchanan County
|Insurance
|Knapp v. Livengood
|Destiny L. Bounds and Isaac Straub, Kutak Rock, Kansas City
|$33,000,000
|$0
|9/1/2022
|St. Louis County
|Product Liability
|Alesi et al. v. Monsanto Company
|Booker Shaw, Thompson Coburn, St. Louis; Erik Hansell and Kate Dickenson, Husch Blackwell, The Link (St. Louis)
|$1,000,000
|$100,000
|$925,000
|$0
|9/29/2022
|Laclede County
|Motor Vehicle Collision
|Riley v. Matos
|John Franke, Franke Schultz & Mullen, Kansas City
|$1,000,000
|$2,000,000
|$0
|11/4/2022
|St. Louis County
|Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death
|Thornton v. Tague
|Randall Bauman and Lisa Howe, Eckenrode-Maupin, St. Louis
|$2,000,000
|$0
|$19,749,000
|$0
|11/7/2022
|St. Louis County
|Medical Malpractice
|Adcox v. Orthopedic Associates LLC
|Justin Hardin and Philip Willman, Brown & James, St. Louis
|$390,000
|$225,000
|$1,171,243
|$7,000
|11/10/2022
|Lafayette County
|Motor Vehicle Collision
|Callaway v. Bermudez
|David Buchanan and Taylor Connolly, Brown & James, Kansas City
|$2,000,000
|$750,000
|$0
|11/18/2022
|St. Francois County
|Medical Malpractice
|Smith v. Harvey
|Brian Burge and Stacey Dowd, Sanders Warren & Russel, Overland Park, Kansas
|$2,900,000
|$0
|12/2/2022
|U.S., Western District of Missouri
|Business/Commercial
|Tumey v. Mycroft AI Inc.
|David L. Marcus, Bartle + Marcus, Kansas City; Robert A. Horn and Andrea S. McMurtry, Horn Aylward & Bandy, Kansas City
|$750,000
|$115,000
|$1,800,000
|$0
|12/16/2022
|St. Louis County
|Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death
|Fitter v. Delmar Gardens North Operating LLC
|Gregory Minana and Tanya Maerz, Husch Blackwell, St. Louis
