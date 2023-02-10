Public school retains immunity in tort, negligence claim

Kansas City Public Schools’ liability insurance doesn’t cancel out its sovereign immunity over an alleged sexual assault at a school, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District determined.

The school district was the last defendant standing in a minor plaintiff’s tort and negligence claims over an alleged 2015 sexual assault on school premises after four individuals were dismissed due to official immunity.

The school district claimed sovereign immunity in a May 2022 motion for summary judgment before the circuit court. The plaintiff had claimed that KCPS’ purchase of liability insurance waived the district’s sovereign immunity, though contract language explicitly stated the policy did not violate sovereign immunity. Judge Jerri J. Zhang had agreed and denied summary judgment.

Ben Schmitt and Nick Templin of The Schmitt Law Firm in Kansas City represent the plaintiff. KCPS was represented by Ty Ketchum of Armstrong Teasdale in Kansas City.

KCPS sought a writ of prohibition before the Western District, requesting that it order Zhang to vacate the order denying summary judgment. The Western District made that writ of prohibition permanent on Feb. 8. It determined that the provisions in the insurance policies matched policy language that retained sovereign immunity with success in past appellate opinions including Topps v. City of Country Club Hills, a 2008 Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District opinion.

“As described above, these provisions disclaimed any waiver of sovereign immunity,” Judge Edward R. Ardini Jr. wrote.

Judges Alok Ahuja and Karen King Mitchell concurred. Ardini also did not agree with the claim that the purchase of insurance policies waived sovereign immunity.

“Missouri law does not support this curious argument,” Ardini wrote. “In fact, the law is clear that the language of the insurance policy — not merely the act of purchasing a policy — dictates the existence and extent of any waiver.”

The case is State of Missouri ex rel., The School District of Kansas City 33 v. Zhang, WD85738.