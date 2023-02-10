The POWER List 2023: Erich Vieth

Erich Vieth Attorney at Law, St. Louis

Erich Vieth guided the same consumer law case through the Missouri Supreme Court twice.

The court had said Missouri Title could not enforce its arbitration clause that forbid customers from pursuing class action or class arbitration in 2010. But an intervening U.S. Supreme Court precedent caused the Missouri Supreme Court to reconsider the case.

It reached the same result in 2014, with the case settling for more than $262 million of written-off debt.

That same year, Vieth also played a role in two other major appeals. One was a Supreme Court case determining the propriety of the state auditor’s fiscal notes on ballot initiatives. Another appeal reversed a $17 million defense win and opened the doors for a new trial.

Vieth is a past chair of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis appellate practice committee. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1981.

