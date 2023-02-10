The POWER List 2023: Paul Venker

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice, St. Louis

Paul Venker was part of the Missouri Supreme Court ruling that has capped noneconomic damages for certain medical malpractice and wrongful death cases in the state.

In 2016, he and fellow POWER honoree Lisa Larkin reduced a $10.8 million verdict against their clients to $2.18 million before the Missouri Supreme Court, which determined the cap was constitutional. Missouri Lawyers Media awarded the two attorneys an Influential Appellate Award a year later.

Venker serves on the St. Louis Bar Foundation board of directors and is a past president. He also chairs the Freedom Suits Memorial steering committee, which established a memorial recognizing slaves who sued for their freedom in Missouri before the Civil War.

Venker earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in 1980. He clerked for Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robert T. Donnelly before working at Shepherd Sandberg & Phoenix, Armstrong Teasdale and then-Monsanto Company. He co-founded Williams Venker & Sanders in 2001, and the firm merged with Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice in 2018.

The POWER List: Appellate Law 2023