The POWER List 2023: R. Kent Sellers

Lathrop GPM, Kansas City

R. Kent Sellers is no stranger to appeals that run up and down the chain of appellate courts.

Sellers represented Harrah’s North in a case that lasted five years and ran through the Missouri Supreme Court twice. It was over the expungement of a doctor’s arrest after a mistaken accusation that he had cheated at a casino.

Sellers was involved in the 2008 Missouri Supreme Court ruling that recognized a property owner’s right to sue a city if it could prove the city failed to timely redevelop the property after declaring it blighted.

In 2017, he represented Tesla before the Court of Appeals Western District, which found that a car dealers association couldn’t challenge Tesla’s direct sales business model.

Sellers clerked for Judge Joseph E. Stevens Jr. in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri after earning his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1980.

The POWER List: Appellate Law 2023