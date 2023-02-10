The POWER List 2023: T. Michael Ward

Brown & James, St. Louis

Mike Ward launched his career at Brown & James and hasn’t strayed from the firm or his success in his formidable appellate practice.

Ward leads the firm’s appellate practice group and is managing principal. He first joined the firm in 1986, a year after he earned his law degree from Saint Louis University.

In 2019, he represented a Lee’s Summitt SurgiCenter before the Missouri Supreme Court. The center had faced a $2.3 million judgment over claims that it negligently afforded credentials to a surgeon who had allegedly injured a man during a gallbladder removal operation.

The court threw out the judgment, but later in the year asked the parties to begin a second round of arguments and ordered a new trial for the plaintiffs. Ward worked on the case alongside fellow POWER honoree Teresa Young.

Ward is legal counsel to the American Board of Pediatric Neurological Surgery and is active in the St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers Program.

The POWER List: Appellate Law 2023