The POWER List 2023: Teresa Young

Brown & James, St. Louis

Teresa Young has handled some complex appeals in recent years.

Last year, Young represented medical providers facing re-filed alleged negligence claims. It was the fourth plaintiff in the last eight years to challenge a Missouri law requiring an affidavit of an expert opinion backing up medical malpractice claims. The Missouri Supreme Court determined the plaintiff had filed the affidavit 18 days late.

In 2019, she and fellow POWER honoree Mike Ward argued before the high court to throw out a $2.3 million award against a Lee’s Summit SurgiCenter. The court at first agreed before ordering a rare second round of arguments later in the year, and it ordered a new trial.

She played a key role in a 2017 Missouri Supreme Court opinion that recast how co-employee liability is defined in workplace injuries.

Young earned her law degree from Washington University in 2001 before joining Brown & James. She is now a principal at the firm.

