The POWER List 2023: Thomas B. Weaver

Armstrong Teasdale, St. Louis

Tom Weaver helped convince an appeals court to slice up one of Missouri’s largest verdicts.

In 2020, Weaver was before the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District that set aside more than half of a $4.69 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary.

In 2019, he clinched a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that impacted mass torts with out-of-state plaintiffs in St. Louis. The court ruled that plaintiffs can’t abuse state joinder rules to improperly establish venue. The following year, he and fellow POWER honoree Susan Ford Robertson were named Missouri Lawyers Media Lawyers of the Year.

Weaver is a fellow of the American Academy of Trial Lawyers and used to serve on its board of directors. In 2007, he was president of the Eighth Circuit Bar Association.

Weaver joined his current firm after clerking for Eastern District Judge James Reinhard. He now leads the firm’s appellate practice as a partner.

Weaver earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1978.

The POWER List: Appellate Law 2023