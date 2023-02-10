Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wine named of-counsel at Spencer Fane

By: Staff Report February 10, 2023

Spencer Fane has promoted Matthew Wine of Overland Park, Kansas, to an of-counsel role in its real estate practice.

Wine focuses his practice on commercial and residential real estate development, affordable housing development, tax credit financing, real property tax abatement and other related incentives.

He earned his law degree from the University of Notre Dame. Prior to joining Spencer Fane, he was an attorney with the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

