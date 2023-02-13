Band of Angels is Kansas City firm’s newest arts grant recipient

Spencer Fane’s charitable grant program is donating $50,000 over the next three years to send students to Band of Angels’ annual summer music camp.

Band of Angels is a not-for-profit partnership that collects and recycles instruments for more than 60 school districts in the Kansas City area, in addition to its annual camp for students seeking to continue their music education over the summer.

The Spencer Fane Charitable Giving Program in Kansas City supports local nonprofit arts organizations through a $50,000 donation over a three-year period. Midwest Music Foundation, Charlotte Street Foundation, Crossroads Preparatory Academy, Lyric Opera Kansas City, Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey, Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, ArtsKC-Regional Arts Council and Kansas City Art Institute also have benefited from the program.

