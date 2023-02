Ryan J. Krupp of Krupp Law Firm has been named chair-elect for the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) Young Lawyers Division.

Krupp begins his term in 2024. He has co-run his law firm specializing in personal injury and criminal defense cases since 2018.

Krupp earned his law degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

