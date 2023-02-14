Couple struck on motorcycle reach large settlement with other driver

A husband and wife who suffered head trauma and other injuries when their motorcycle was struck by a car reached settlements totaling more than $1 million, according to their attorney.

Laurie Del Percio of The Horn Law Firm in Independence said that on Sept. 25, 2021, the defendant failed to yield while making a left-hand turn, resulting in a violent collision with the couple’s motorcycle. The husband and wife were transported by ambulance to the nearest trauma hospital, where they were diagnosed with concussions.

In addition, the husband had significant pain in his left shoulder, collar bone, knees and hands. A later MRI of his right knee revealed a full-thickness tear of the proximal ACL. After undergoing physical therapy without success, he underwent an ACL reconstruction with quadriceps tendon autograft.

Del Percio said the $1,066,810 settlement comprised a $714,000 payment for the husband and $352,810 for the wife.

“It was a long road to recovery for both the husband and wife as they had to manage both their individual injuries and each other’s at the same time,” she said.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$1.07 million settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Breakdown: $714,000 for husband, $352,810 for wife

Venue: Jackson County

Case Number/Date: Not filed/Jan. 3, 2023

Plaintiff’s Experts: John Ward, Prairie Village, Kansas (economics); Dr. Daniel Bortnick, Leawood, Kansas (medical); Tracy Wingate, Olathe, Kansas (life care planning)

Special Damages: past medical for husband: $129,757.06 (billed), $42,349.99 (written-off); past medical for wife: $101,975.69 (billed), $562.89 (written-off)

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Laurie L. Del Percio, The Horn Law Firm, Independence

Defendant’s Attorney: None