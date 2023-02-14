Judge issues final ruling in defender wait list suit

Wait lists for criminal defendants who need a public defender are a thing of the past — and a judge’s order aims to keep it that way.

Judge William Hickle ruled Feb. 6 that the state of Missouri must provide counsel to indigent defendants no more than two weeks after charges are filed, and sooner if the defendant faces a bond hearing or a deadline to request a change of judge or venue.

“Such a failure by the State to timely furnish counsel by application of the waiting list statute violates the right to counsel afforded by Article I, section 18(a) of the Missouri Constitution,” Hickle wrote.

The outcome wasn’t particularly surprising, as the order largely mirrors a ruling the judge issued one year ago in favor of a class of plaintiffs who challenged the Missouri State Public Defender System’s use of wait lists for thousands of indigent defendants. Hickle stayed his 2022 ruling to give the legislature an opportunity to boost funding for the defender system so that the wait lists could be eliminated.

Lawmakers ultimately passed, and Gov. Parson signed, a $3.6 million funding increase, which allowed the defender system to hire 53 additional attorneys and to contract with private counsel to take other cases. The defender system reported that the wait lists had been reduced to zero as of November 2021.

Hickle said the actions of the legislative and executive branches were “commendable.” Nonetheless, he concluded that renewed use of wait lists “is virtually certain to occur in the future.” He noted that the state statute authorizing wait lists remains in place and that funding must be appropriated year by year.

“The waiting list is at zero, not because Respondents have renounced its use, but because the State is currently providing sufficient funding to avoid resorting to it,” Hickle wrote.

The suit was brought by the state and national chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union, the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe in 2020. At the time, the defender system had about 5,800 cases on wait lists, including about 600 people who had been waiting for a lawyer for more than a year.

“For decades, Missouri’s public defender system has been over-worked and under-funded,” said Amy Breihan, co-director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Missouri office and an attorney on the case. “This decision is a solid step in the right direction of ensuring even the poorest residents have competent legal counsel when charged with a crime because justice deferred is justice denied.”

The case is David et al. v. State of Missouri et al., 20AC-CC00093.

RELATED:

Lawmakers may increase public defender funding after judge rules against state’s wait list

Judge says state can’t make defendants wait for counsel