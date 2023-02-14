McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan elects officers

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report February 14, 2023

Among McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan’s newest elected officers is R. Pete Smith, who now serves as president and CEO of the firm and its executive committee.

Smith previously served as chairman of the executive board.

Jonathan Margolies and Robert Maher are the newest members of the executive committee.

Jason Buchanan and Susan Saper Galamba continue to serve on the executive committee. Thomas Buchanan continues in his role as general counsel and Maher continues to serve as corporate secretary. Ronald S. Bronstein also remains treasurer of the firm.

