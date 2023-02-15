Herner named ACC-St. Louis Chapter president

The Association of Corporate Counsel-St. Louis Chapter has elected its 2023 officers and board of directors.

The association’s president is Jennifer Herner, associate general counsel for Anheuser-Busch. She succeeds Kate Krebel, vice president and corporate counsel for Leonardo DRS Technologies Inc., who is now the association’s immediate past president.

The other officers are president-elect Beverly Garner, associate general counsel for Bunge North America Inc.; treasurer Danielle Langeneckert, director of pharmaceutical integration for Ascension Health; and secretary Anthony “Jay” Repaso, senior counsel for Mastercard.

The members of the 2023 board of directors are Tyrus R. Ulmer of The Boeing Company (Corporate Counsel Institute); Aaron Mutnick of Amazon (communications and advocacy); Vikas Sunkari of SSM Health (diversity); Erika Schenk of World Wide Technology Inc. and Kate Molamphy of ICL Americas (General Counsel Forum); Bob Craddick of Reliant Care Management Company (annual golf/spa event); Pam Howlett of Bayer (law school relations); Christopher Wittenauer of Peabody Energy (membership); Sven Fickeler of Bunzl Distribution USA (past presidents council chair); Toni Douaihy of Macy’s Inc. and Brian Parsons of Centene Corp. (practice area networking); Patricia Duft of Medtronics Inc. (pro bono); Geoffrey Grammar of Ameren Services (professional development); John Farmer of Charter Communications Inc. (programs); Chrissy Teske of World Wide Technology (social); Lisa Savoy of Experian (social justice coalition); Jennifer Feldhaus of Centene Corp. (sponsorship).

