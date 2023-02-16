Bamboo Equity names Griffin as general counsel

St. Louis-based real estate developer and private equity firm Bamboo Equity Partners has hired Neal Griffin as its general counsel.

Griffin will represent the firm in real estate transactions, employment matters and corporate governance throughout Bamboo’s three offices and $1 billion in real estate holdings. The firm focuses on improving overlooked properties and developing new spaces that increase the value of their communities.

Griffin previously served as vice president of real estate for Greater St. Louis Inc. and helped coordinate its Arch to Park Equity Fund, which invests in projects that seek to bring density, vibrancy, connectivity and activation to the urban core.

