Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District Digest: Feb. 16, 2023

Criminal Law

Child Molestation

Admission of Defendant’s Statements

Defendant appealed his conviction for child molestation. Defendant challenged the trial court’s admission of statements he made during a police interview, arguing that he had not waived his Miranda rights. Defendant further challenged the admission of propensity evidence and his extrajudicial statements, after the state failed to prove the corpus delicti.

Where the state’s case relied upon defendant’s confession and no other evidence tending to prove that commission of the crime actually occurred, the trial court erred in admitting the confession and there was insufficient evidence for the jury to convict defendant.

Judgment is vacated and remanded.

State v. Troyer (MLW No. 79448/Case No. SD37379 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Stoddard County, Mayer, J.

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192379