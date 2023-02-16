Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Digest: Feb. 16, 2023

Civil Rights

School Athletics

Sex Discrimination

Plaintiff appealed the grant of summary judgment to defendants. Plaintiff had filed suit under the MHRA, alleging that male students who were members of wrestling teams in the school district were discriminated against due to their gender. Specifically, plaintiff alleged he was prohibited from wrestling until he cut his hair, while female wrestlers were not required to do so. On appeal, plaintiff argued there was a genuine issue of material fact concerning whether male and female wrestlers were afforded equal treatment under the same rules.

Where there was a factual dispute regarding whether male wrestlers were required to cut their hair to participate in matches while female wrestlers were not, or whether wrestlers of both genders were offered the opportunity to wear hair coverings in lieu of cutting their hair, the trial court erred in granting summary judgment for defendants.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

J.H. v. Jefferson City Public School District (MLW No. 79449/Case No. WD85288 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Walker, J. (Christopher Ryan Miller, Columbia, for appellants) (Ryan Bertels, Jefferson City, for respondents)

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192414

Criminal Law

Juvenile First-Degree Murder

Retroactive Application of Sentencing Statute

Defendant appealed the denial of his PCR motion. After being transferred from juvenile court, defendant was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. Pursuant to a plea agreement, defendant pled guilty to all offenses, with the parties agreeing that defendant would be sentenced “pursuant to statute 565.033.” However, in between the time of commission of the offense and defendant’s sentencing, the legislature had enacted a new section 565.033 along with a revised section 565.020. On appeal, defendant argued that the new juvenile sentencing scheme could not apply to a crime committed before the enactment of the new scheme and thus his agreement to be sentenced under the revised scheme was invalid.

Because the prior juvenile sentencing scheme had been ruled unconstitutional, the context of the enactment of the revised scheme indicated that the legislature intended for the scheme to apply retroactively to juveniles awaiting sentencing for previously committed first-degree murders.

Judgment is affirmed.

Henry v. State (MLW No. 79450/Case No. WD84685 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Phillips, J. (Damien de Loyola, District Defender, Kansas City, for appellant) (Andrew Bailey, Attorney General, and Evan J. Buchheim, Assistant Attorney General, Jefferson City, for respondent)