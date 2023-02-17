Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Finalists picked for Greene County judgeship

By: Staff Report February 17, 2023

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated Steven E. Kellogg, Josephine “Jody” Larison Stockard and Ann Mills for an associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County.

The vacancy was created by the recent elevation of Judge T. Todd Myers to the circuit bench.

Kellogg is a public defender. Stockard is an assistant U.S. Attorney. Mills is an attorney with Courtney & Mills.

The nominations followed public interviews with 12 applicants on Feb. 15. The five-member commission said it selected the finalists after two hours of deliberation. Stockard received unanimous support, Kellogg received four votes and Mills received three votes.

Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to name one of them to the bench.

