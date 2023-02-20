Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / 14 apply for Jackson County judicial vacancy

14 apply for Jackson County judicial vacancy

By: Staff Report February 20, 2023

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission plans to interview 14 applicants for a vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court left by the recent retirement of Circuit Judge Patrick W. Campbell.

The applicant pool includes eight women and one minority candidate. Six applicants work in the private sector; six work in the public sector; and two are employed in both the public and private sectors. Their average age is 42.

The applicants are: Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk, Dana M. Altieri, Jeremy J. Baldwin, Lauren D. Barrett, Kyle S. Belew, Kaitlin E. Gallen, Ashley N. Garrett, Brandon A. Lawson, Alicia C. O’Connell, Patricia M. Scaglia, Marty W. Seaton, Kyndra J. Stockdale, R. Travis Willingham and James A. Witteman Jr.

The commission is scheduled to conduct public interviews on March 8 at the Court of Appeals building in Kansas City, followed by the selection of three finalists for the governor’s consideration.

