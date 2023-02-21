21 join Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Eighteen of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice’s 21 new hires are part of the firm’s merger earlier this year with Foland, Wickens, Roper, Hofer & Crawford. Two more attorneys have been promoted to member at the firm’s Kansas City office.

Kevin Brooks, Clay Crawford, Scott Hofer, Jackie Longfellow, Jim Maloney, Christopher Mirakian, Angela Probasco, Kyle Roehler and Philip Sumner have joined the firm as members in Kansas City.

Ryan Cox has joined the Kansas City office as of-counsel. Cary Miller, Karen Read and Robert Reynolds are senior attorneys. Paul Wickens is senior counsel.

Associates who are also in the Kansas City office include Briana Cowell, Torey Darin, Nicci Gudmens, Grant Henderson, Linden Hoffman and Carly Iverson. Jeffrey Coffey is another new associate in the Springfield office.

Megan Sterchi Lammert and Gregorio Silva also have been promoted to member at the Kansas City office.

