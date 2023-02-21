Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kansas City firm promotes partner from within

By: Staff Report February 21, 2023

Joshua Wunderlich has been named partner at Cornerstone Law Firm in Kansas City.

Wunderlich represents employees in employment disputes including employment discrimination and wage payment. As part of the firm’s trial practice group, he also represents employers in employment discrimination claims, civil rights matters as well as claims involving catastrophic injury and wrongful death.

He first joined Cornerstone in 2014. He earned his law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2011.

