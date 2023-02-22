Brandt joins Sandberg Phoenix in Kansas City

W. Perry Brandt has joined Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard as senior counsel in the firm’s Kansas City office.

Brandt joins the firm’s business litigation practice group from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, where he served as managing partner of that firm’s Kansas City office from 2014 to 2018.

His practice includes securities litigation, corporate internal investigations and class-action lawsuits. He also has experience as a mediator and special master in complex litigation and is an arbitrator through the American Arbitration Association.

Brandt is a past president of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, and he was a member of The Missouri Bar Board of Governors from 2015 to 2019.

In a statement, the firm noted that its Kansas City office has grown substantially in the past 6 months and now has 21 attorneys and 16 staff members.

“Perry’s extensive legal career and his depth of knowledge, partnered with his ability to cultivate relationships, leverage talent, and mentor attorneys will play a noticeable and impactful role in our local market growth,” Kansas City Managing Shareholder Kelly Sullivan Angles said.

