Kansas City bankruptcy law firm adds associate

Nathan P. Hauber has joined Sader Law Firm as an associate.

Hauber has gained exposure to various areas of law including legal and medical malpractice, commercial contract disputes, and landlord and tenant issues as a law clerk for Nowak & Stauch in Dallas, Texas.

Hauber earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University in 2022. While in law school, he performed pro bono tax assistance and interned for the law school’s COVID-19 legal helpline to assist with contract disputes as well as disputes between tenants and landlords.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item