Motorist struck during right turn settles for policy limits

A St. Louis man recovered $1 million for neck injuries he alleged from collision with a tractor-trailer.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Stanley Flowers was driving in north on Taylor Avenue in St. Louis, preparing to turn right onto Broadway Avenue. A tractor-trailer made a wide right turn, struck Flowers’ vehicle and knocked Flowers off the road and onto the sidewalk.

Flowers contended that the tractor-trailer did not have its right turn signal on and that it turned too wide, making it appear that the truck was proceeding straight through the intersection. Mickel Flake, the truck’s driver, and APL Cargo, his employer, countered that the turn was proper and that Flowers had improperly passed on the right, as there was no dedicated right turn lane.

Flowers, 29, was treated for neck pain and ultimately underwent a three-level cervical disc replacement surgery. The defense contended that Flowers’ surgery was not necessary because of the accident and disputed the need for future care arising from the collision.

On the eve of trial, APL’s insurer agreed to pay the available liability policy limits.

Patrick Bader, an attorney for Flowers, said his team had been prepared to go to trial.

“This was a significant case involving a young man who underwent a significant surgery,” he said.

James Morrow of Morrow Willnauer Church, an attorney for the defendants, didn’t return a request for comment.

RELATED: Click to search for and submit your Verdicts & Settlements

$1 million settlement

Motor Vehicle Collision

Venue: St. Louis Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: 2122-CC00768/Sept. 27, 2022

Judge: Michael Noble

Caption: Stanley Flowers v. APL Cargo Inc. and Mickel Flake

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Patrick Bader and Jacob Murov, Bader & Murov, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: James Morrow, Morrow Willnauer Church, Kansas City