Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District Digest: Feb. 23, 2023

Criminal Law

Burglary

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Defendant appealed his conviction for burglary and failure to register as a sex offender. Defendant argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove that he had specific intent to steal items when he entered the victim’s garage and that he was still required to register as a sex offender.

Where the state was not required to prove that defendant intended to steal the specific items he took from the victim’s garage but merely that defendant entered the garage for the purpose of stealing, and where defendant had a lifetime registration requirement under SORNA, the state presented sufficient evidence to support defendant’s conviction.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Tilton (MLW No. 79476/Case No. SD37379 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Burrell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jasper County, Dankelson, J.

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192553

Domestic Relations

Termination of Parental Rights

Sufficiency and Weight of Evidence

Father appealed the termination of his parental rights to his daughter, arguing that there was insufficient evidence for the trial court to find that father had abandoned the child or was aware that the child had been the victim of severe and recurring abuse. Father also contended that there was insufficient evidence to prove that continued reunification efforts would be fruitless and that termination of parental rights would be in the child’s best interests.

Where father’s appellate brief conflated legal issues and did not exclude favorable evidence in the record, the brief provided no support for his appeal.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of Z.Y.M.B. (MLW No. 79575/Case No. SD37564 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Phelps County, Calvert, J.

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192513