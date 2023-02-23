Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Digest: Feb. 23, 2023

Administrative

Sunshine Law Request

Exemption from Disclosure

Petitioners appealed the trial court’s grant of summary judgment for respondents. Petitioners filed suit claiming that respondent department violated the Sunshine Law by delaying responses and hiding records from petitioners’ requests and withholding records under inapplicable exemptions from disclosure. Petitioners argued that the withheld records did not contain personal employment information or personally identifying information and that respondents failed to produce a redacted record.

Where the withheld records contained information regarding an employee’s performance, hiring, promotion, discipling, and firing, respondents justifiably withheld the record and did not violate the Sunshine Law.

Judgment is affirmed.

City of Harrisonville v. Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MLW No. 79479/Case No. ED85091 – 30 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Gabbert, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Green, J. (Steven E. Mauer, Kansas City, for appellants) (Timothy P. Duggan, Jefferson City, for respondents)

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192614

Criminal Law

Felony Harassment of a Minor

Sex Offender Registration

Petitioner appealed the dismissal of his complaint for declaratory judgment. Petitioner had pled guilty to felony harassment after he allegedly touched the belly of a minor female, causing her emotional distress. Petitioner argued that he should not be required to register as a sex offender following his release from incarceration because his offenses were non-sexual in nature. The trial court dismissed the petition as unripe, also noting that petitioner had an adequate remedy by petitioning for exemption from the sex offender registry.

Where the petition was ripe as the facts relevant to petitioner’s registration obligation had already occurred and petitioner disputed his obligation, the court reversed after concluding that petitioner did not have an alternative remedy for relief because he claimed that his convictions did not trigger a registration obligation, not that he was statutorily entitled to an exemption from registration.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Iseman v. Missouri Department of Corrections (MLW No. 79478/Case No. WD85178 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Green, J. (Arthur E. Allen, Columbia, for appellant) (John J. Grana, St. Louis, for respondent)

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192615

Probate

Removal of Co-Trustee

Appointment of Corporate Trustee

Petitioners appealed the denial of their request to remove respondent as the individual co-trustee of a trust of which petitioners were beneficiaries, and to appoint a corporate co-trustee. Petitioners argued that respondent’s conduct warranted his removal and replacement, and the trial court’s denial of their request was contrary to the terms of the trust and the settlor’s intent.

Where the evidence supported finding that respondent acted in good faith and in reasonable reliance on the trust, the trial court properly found that respondent had not breached his fiduciary duties, but the trial court erred in denying petitioners’ request for appointment of a corporate co-trustee where the trust gave them the authority to seek such an appointment under the present conditions in the case.

Judgment is affirmed in part, reversed and remanded in part.

In the Matter of the H. Boone Porter Trust v. Hayes (MLW No. 79480/Case No. WD84894 –17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Adkins, J. (Adam S. Davis, Kansas City, for appellants) (Gordon D. Gee, J. Zachary Bickel, Susan Ford Robertson, Kansas City, for respondent)

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192613

Workers’ Compensation

Permanent Total Disability

Failure to Conduct Timely Hearing

Employer appealed the commission’s award of permanent total disability benefits and future medical care to employee. Employer argued that the commission failed to dismiss employee’s claim when a hearing was not held within the period required by statute and erred in misstating the parties’ stipulation.

Where employer never objected to a continuance or violation of the timing requirements and the commission held employer to the exact stipulation it made, it properly found that employee’s physical injuries had resulted in permanent total disability.

Judgment is affirmed.

LME, Inc. v. Powell (MLW No. 79477/Case No. WD85427 – 20 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Thomson, J.) Appealed from Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. (Andrew T. Jones, Kansas City, for appellant) (Steffanie L. Stracke, Kansas City, for respondents)

https://www.courts.mo.gov/file.jsp?id=192616