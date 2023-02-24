2 product liability litigators join Lewis Brisbois

Heather F. Counts and Rick Mueller have joined Lewis Brisbois’ St. Louis office.

Counts serves as national counsel for manufacturers and defends against consumer products claims including alleged design defects and failure to warn. At her previous firm, Counts defended many mass tort cases on behalf of the Tobacco Group, involving complex epidemiology and statistical issues.

Mueller serves as national counsel for major Japanese manufacturers, taking more than a hundred jury trials to verdict around the nation on product liability matters. He also represents clients facing the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The two toxic tort attorneys joined the firm from Thompson Coburn last fall.

Both earned their law degrees from Washington University in St. Louis. Counts earned her law degree in 2003. Mueller was granted his Missouri law license in 1976.

